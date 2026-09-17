US and Houthi Officials Hold Secret Oman Talks as Yemen Conflict Escalates

Armed Yemeni supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement brandish their weapons during a protest against US strikes on Iran in Sanaa on July 10, 2026. Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on July 10 said the conflict with the United States would not end with Tehran’s surrender, after hostilities between the decades-old foes resumed this week with tit-for-tat attacks. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)

Senior US officials and representatives of Yemen’s Houthi movement held secret talks in Oman aimed at preventing direct military confrontation and preserving maritime security in the Red Sea, according to sources familiar with the discussions, as tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continue to rise.

Reuters, citing regional and diplomatic sources, reported that the meeting took place in Muscat with Omani mediation. The Houthi delegation was reportedly led by chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, while the United States was represented by officials involved in regional security and maritime diplomacy.

According to the sources, Houthi representatives told US officials they do not intend to attack American commercial vessels or warships and reaffirmed their commitment to understandings previously reached with Washington over Red Sea shipping. The discussions focused on avoiding a broader confrontation while maintaining freedom of navigation through one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

The reported meeting comes as fighting in Yemen has intensified alongside renewed regional tensions involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Although neither Washington nor the Houthis has officially confirmed the details of the Muscat talks, multiple diplomatic sources described the meeting as part of ongoing backchannel efforts to contain escalation.

Houthis Claim New Missile and Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The diplomatic contacts coincided with fresh claims by the Houthis that they launched ballistic missile and drone attacks against targets inside Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Yanbu and a military air base in southern Saudi Arabia using missiles and drones. Saudi authorities had not independently confirmed the attacks or reported damage at the time of publication.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government also accused the Houthis of firing ballistic missiles and drones toward populated areas along Yemen’s western coast in Taiz and Hodeidah provinces, saying several drones were intercepted. Independent verification of battlefield claims from either side was not immediately available.

Maritime Security Remains Central Focus

The United States has increased security measures around Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea in recent days, including restricting travel by some US government personnel near Yemen’s border and reinforcing maritime surveillance following repeated regional attacks.

US officials have consistently said protecting international shipping lanes through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait remains a strategic priority. The waterways connect the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serve as a critical route for global trade, energy exports and military operations.

Oman has repeatedly served as a mediator between the Houthis, the United States and regional powers during previous periods of heightened tension. Diplomats say Muscat remains one of the few channels through which direct communication between the Houthis and Washington is possible.