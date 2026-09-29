US Afghanistan War Commission Meets Pakistan Army Chief, Reviews Islamabad’s Role in War

A delegation from the U.S. Afghanistan War Commission, led by its co-chairs Shamila N. Chaudhary and Dr. Colin F. Jackson, met Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Rawalpindi on Monday as part of the commission’s review of the United States’ 20-year engagement in Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan’s military, the discussions focused on Pakistan’s support during the Afghanistan war, the regional security environment and developments in Afghanistan, with particular attention to issues relevant to the commission’s ongoing assessment. Munir presented Pakistan’s perspective on the security dynamics that shaped the conflict and the challenges Pakistan faced during the prolonged war.

Munir also stressed the importance of incorporating regional perspectives and Pakistan’s experience when assessing the strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. The commission delegation, according to the military statement, acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding role and sacrifices during the conflict and appreciated what it described as the country’s continued contribution to regional peace and stability.

The meeting comes as the commission continues work on its independent assessment of the U.S. war, including decisions involving military operations, diplomacy, intelligence, reconstruction and counterterrorism. Its second interim report specifically identified Pakistan’s pivotal role, including both leverage and constraints, as one of the major themes requiring examination.

The Afghanistan War Commission was established by the U.S. Congress in 2021 to examine key strategic, diplomatic and operational decisions related to the war from June 2001 to August 2021 and develop lessons and recommendations for future U.S. policymakers.

The commission’s mandate was extended in August 2026, giving it another year to complete its work. Its final report is now due in August 2027, according to the commission’s co-chairs.