US President Trump/AP.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment and personnel, as Washington increases pressure on Tehran amid renewed military tensions.

The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme announced the offer on Friday, saying it was seeking information about Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment, scientific personnel and the movement of related assets. The programme is also offering possible relocation to people who provide useful information. The announcement did not specify what information would qualify for the maximum reward.

The US military’s Central Command publicised the offer, which Washington says is aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The State Department cited concerns over Iran’s compliance with safeguards obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying the agency had lost what it described as “continuity of knowledge” about Iran’s production and stockpiles of key nuclear components, including centrifuges.

The announcement also referred to the IAEA’s 2025 reporting that Iran had enriched uranium to 60% purity, close to the 90% level generally associated with weapons-grade uranium. Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

The reward comes as President Donald Trump considers his next steps in the conflict with Iran. According to the Associated Press, US forces carried out limited strikes on an Iranian air-defence system near Qeshm Island on Friday, while Qatar continued efforts to broker proposals aimed at reducing tensions and restarting nuclear negotiations.

Trump has said he is considering further military action while keeping the possibility of a diplomatic agreement open. He reiterated on Friday that Iran would not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, while also saying Tehran wanted to reach a deal.

The latest developments come amid continued disagreements over Iran’s nuclear activities, US sanctions and the conditions for resuming negotiations. Qatar has been working to bridge differences between the two sides, but Iranian officials have said Washington must address Tehran’s demands before nuclear talks can resume.

The $20 million offer adds a new intelligence-gathering measure to Washington’s campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme as diplomatic efforts continue alongside the threat of further military action.