UNODC Warns Afghanistan’s Interlinked Crises Are Increasing Risks of Crime and Exploitation

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has warned that overlapping crises in Afghanistan, including restrictions on women and girls, declining humanitarian assistance and large-scale returns of Afghans from neighbouring countries, are increasing risks of crime, exploitation and instability.

In a statement issued Tuesday, September 29, UNODC said addressing these challenges is important not only for Afghanistan’s future but also for regional and global security. The agency said the combination of social, economic and humanitarian pressures is deepening existing vulnerabilities across the country.

UNODC pointed to restrictions on the rights of women and girls, the contraction of Afghanistan’s rural economy following the sharp decline in poppy cultivation, reduced humanitarian funding and the large-scale return of Afghans as key pressures facing the country. The agency warned that each of these pressures can increase vulnerability to crime, exploitation and other forms of insecurity.

The warning comes as Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. UN figures indicate that 21.9 million people, about 45 percent of the population, require humanitarian assistance in 2026, while the humanitarian appeal remains severely underfunded. Restrictions on Afghan women working for humanitarian organizations have also hindered the delivery of assistance to women and communities in need.

Large-scale returns from neighbouring countries have added further pressure. The United Nations says nearly 5.9 million Afghans have returned since 2023, increasing the country’s population by more than 10 percent. A 2026 UN response plan projected another 2.7 million returns from Iran and Pakistan between April and December, requiring $529.2 million for emergency assistance and longer-term reintegration support.

UN agencies have warned that many returnees arrive with limited access to housing, livelihoods, documentation and basic services, placing additional pressure on already overstretched communities. UN reporting has also linked large-scale returns and weakened services to heightened protection risks, particularly for women and girls.

UNODC has separately warned that drug trafficking and illicit economies can fuel other forms of organized crime, including human trafficking, migrant smuggling, weapons trafficking, corruption and terrorism. Its Afghanistan roadmap identifies the country’s economic, humanitarian and rights-related pressures as interconnected challenges with potential consequences beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

The UNODC warning highlights the need for sustained humanitarian assistance, protection of vulnerable groups and support for communities affected by returns and economic disruption. UN agencies have repeatedly called for longer-term investment in livelihoods, housing, essential services and reintegration to prevent existing vulnerabilities from deepening further.