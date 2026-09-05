UNICEF Warns 4.9 Million Women and Children in Afghanistan Face Acute Malnutrition in 2026

Nearly 4.9 million women and children in Afghanistan are expected to require treatment for acute malnutrition in 2026, as hunger, mass deportations, disease outbreaks and climate-related disasters deepen one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, UNICEF has warned in a new report. The agency says worsening food insecurity and severe funding shortages are placing millions of vulnerable Afghans at increased risk.

UNICEF estimates that 3.7 million children under the age of five and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women will suffer from acute malnutrition this year. The report says child malnutrition has reached critical levels in 12 provinces, with repeated droughts, floods and economic hardship undermining families’ ability to access nutritious food and essential healthcare.

The agency also warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs have grown sharply following the return of more than 1.08 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan since January 2026, including more than 413,000 people who were deported. Women and children make up more than half of the returnees, increasing pressure on already overstretched nutrition, health and child protection services across the country.

According to UNICEF, an estimated 21.9 million people in Afghanistan; including 11.6 million children will require humanitarian assistance in 2026. The organization says many communities remain dependent on emergency aid after years of conflict, economic collapse and recurring natural disasters.

The report also said Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs continue to grow as more than 1.08 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since January 2026, including over 413,000 deportees. Women and children account for more than half of those returning, placing additional pressure on already overstretched health and nutrition services.

The report highlights a combination of factors driving the nutrition crisis, including rising food prices, limited access to healthcare, outbreaks of infectious diseases and the growing impact of climate shocks. UNICEF said floods and prolonged drought have damaged crops and livelihoods in several parts of Afghanistan, leaving many households unable to meet basic nutritional needs.

UNICEF warned that severe funding shortfalls are threatening life-saving programs, including nutrition treatment, maternal healthcare, vaccination campaigns, clean water projects and services for displaced and returning children. Without additional international funding, the agency said millions of children could lose access to critical assistance in the coming months.