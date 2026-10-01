UNICEF to Treat 1.3 Million Children for Malnutrition in Afghanistan in 2026

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it plans to provide treatment for around 1.3 million children suffering from malnutrition in Afghanistan in 2026, as millions of children remain at risk of acute malnutrition across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, UNICEF said many children across Afghanistan continue to face the risk of malnutrition. Children identified through screening receive treatment and therapeutic food aimed at helping them recover from wasting and preventing their condition from becoming life-threatening.

The planned response comes as UNICEF has reported a worsening nutrition crisis. The agency said in August that about 3.7 million children in Afghanistan were suffering from wasting, including around 1 million with severe acute malnutrition, while more than half a million children had been admitted for treatment for high-risk moderate or severe wasting since the beginning of the year.

UNICEF also warned that hospitals in some parts of southern Afghanistan were seeing three or four severely malnourished children for every available bed. The agency said children under two accounted for 83 percent of severe acute malnutrition cases, while severe acute malnutrition cases requiring hospital care had increased from about 6,000 in July 2025 to 8,000 by July 2026.

The crisis is being driven by several overlapping factors, including food insecurity, poverty, disease outbreaks, inadequate water and sanitation services, climate-related shocks and shortages of humanitarian funding. UNICEF said half of Afghanistan’s children are living in severe child food poverty, meaning they consume food from two or fewer food groups per day.

UNICEF’s mid-year humanitarian report said that, during the first six months of 2026, it screened 6.8 million children for wasting and provided treatment to 363,810 children with severe wasting and high-risk moderate wasting. The agency also reported that its nutrition response was facing significant funding constraints.

In July, UNICEF and its partners screened 1.1 million children for wasting, with 104,602 children admitted for treatment, according to the agency’s monthly humanitarian report.

UNICEF has warned that the nutrition crisis is worsening ahead of and during the peak wasting season. Its July analysis found that wasting had deteriorated in 26 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces compared with the previous year, with children under two particularly vulnerable. The agency has called for greater emphasis on prevention, including improved diets for young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women, alongside continued access to treatment.

The agency has also warned that funding shortages are limiting the response. In August, UNICEF said more than 100 sites treating children with severe wasting had closed during 2026 because of resource constraints, while the Nutrition Sector faced a 57 percent funding gap and UNICEF’s own Afghanistan nutrition programme was only 22 percent funded at the time.

The figures highlight the scale of Afghanistan’s child nutrition crisis, with humanitarian agencies warning that sustained funding and early intervention are needed to prevent more children from progressing to severe and potentially fatal forms of malnutrition.