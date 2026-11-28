The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern over the deaths and injuries of children in a deadly explosion near a school in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, calling for educational facilities to remain safe from all threats.

In a statement on Saturday, November 28, UNICEF expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured, saying the agency and its partners were providing emergency medical assistance to survivors and assessing the humanitarian and healthcare needs of affected children and their families.

“Schools must be safe places for every child,” UNICEF said, stressing the importance of protecting educational facilities and children from danger.

The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad, the provincial capital of Kunar. According to the Taliban Interior Ministry, at least 10 people were killed and 110 others injured, most of them children.

The blast partially destroyed the school building, trapping students and teachers beneath rubble. Images and footage showed damaged classrooms, scattered schoolbags and injured children receiving treatment at local hospitals. Some of the wounded were also transferred to hospitals in neighbouring Nangarhar province.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion remain disputed. Taliban officials have attributed the blast to negligence in storing explosives at a depot belonging to mining companies near the school. Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban deputy spokesperson, said preliminary investigations indicated that inadequate precautions in handling and storing the explosives had caused the incident.

However, a Pakistani government source claimed that the house where the explosion occurred was allegedly being used as a bomb-making facility belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The report also cited local residents who claimed that the Taliban had established an explosives manufacturing facility near the school. Khaama Press cannot verify the claim. The Taliban have maintained that the explosives belonged to mining companies, and the identity of the facility’s operators has not been independently established.

The conflicting accounts have raised further questions about the presence and storage of explosive materials in residential areas and near educational facilities, as well as the circumstances that allowed such a dangerous facility to operate close to a school.

The explosion comes amid wider concerns over children’s safety in Afghanistan. In August, a separate explosion at an educational centre in Kabul injured more than 40 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

UNICEF has called for stronger protection of children and educational facilities, reiterating that schools must remain safe environments for learning.