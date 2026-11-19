UNICEF has called for greater investment in children’s education in Afghanistan, warning that millions remain excluded from learning amid growing humanitarian needs and restrictions on girls’ education.

In a message marking World Children’s Day on Thursday, November 19, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said investing in education was an investment in building a better future for children.

The appeal comes as Afghanistan faces a deepening education crisis. More than 2.6 million girls have been denied access to secondary education since 2021, according to UNICEF. Afghanistan remains the only country where girls and women are barred from secondary and higher education.

A joint report released by UNESCO and UNICEF on November 4 also found that 53 percent of primary school-age children in Afghanistan remain outside formal general education, highlighting the scale of the country’s education gap. The report said population growth, insufficient investment and restrictions on girls’ education were putting additional pressure on an already overstretched education system.

The challenges extend beyond classrooms, with displacement, poverty and food insecurity worsening conditions for children across the country.

In a report released on Wednesday, November 18, Save the Children said 55 percent of displaced children surveyed in Afghanistan had less food to eat after leaving their homes, while 41 percent reported deteriorating health.

The organisation’s Children on the Move report was based on interviews with 824 children and 838 caregivers across seven provinces. It found that 33 percent of caregivers said children’s access to education had worsened following displacement. Fewer than one in 10 children surveyed said they had received assistance.

The report also identified economic hardship as a major driver of displacement, with 49 percent of children saying their families had moved because they could not find work or earn enough income. Nearly 70 percent of the children surveyed had experienced at least two crises over the previous three years, including droughts, floods, earthquakes and conflict.

The findings underline the interconnected challenges facing Afghan children, as restrictions on education, displacement and worsening economic conditions threaten their access to schooling, healthcare and adequate food.

World Children’s Day, observed annually on November 20, promotes children’s rights, including access to education, healthcare, protection and opportunities to develop.