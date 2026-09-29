The United Nations refugee agency has warned that a severe funding crisis could leave nearly 8.3 million refugees and forcibly displaced people without access to essential assistance this year, as donor contributions fall sharply and humanitarian needs continue to rise.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is facing a funding shortfall of $5.789 billion for 2026. By July, the agency had received only 32 percent of the $8.505 billion it said it needed for the year. Funding available to UNHCR fell by about 24 percent between 2024 and 2025, according to a new 26-page report reviewed by Reuters.

UNHCR said the funding cuts are already affecting core protection services, including refugee registrationnce for survivors of gender-based violence. The agency warned that if funding falls below a critical level, its operations could face systemic failure rather than simply becoming smaller.

The agency expects the number of refugees, forcibly displaced and stateless people under its mandate to reach 131.2 m of 2026, up from 129.4 million at the end of 2025. The gap between rising needs and declining resources is putting additional pressure on UNHCR operations worldwide.

In Chad, where hundreds of thousands of people have fled the war in neighboring Sudan, registration delays are affe00 refugees. UNHCR also warned that around 200,000 women and girls could lose access to safe spaces and violence-prevention programmes because of funding shortages. In Sudan, about 140,000 refugees and asylum-seekers remained unregistered by mid-2026 after registration activities were suspended during the first five months of the year.

The funding crisis is also affecting assistance for Afghans returning from neighboring has reduced its cash grant for eligible Afghan returnees from $375 to $170 per person, according to the agency and Reuters. The reduction comes as more than one million Afghans have returned to the country this year from Iran, Pakistan and other neighboring states through forced and voluntary returns.

UNHCR’s regional data shows that more than 1.2 million Afghans had returned to Afghanistan in 2026 as of September urns from Pakistan and Iran. The agency has warned that funding shortages are limiting its ability to maintain protection activities and support sustainable solutions for Afghans affected by displacement and return.

The agency has already implemented major cost-cutting measures. UNHCR said it reduced its workforce by 33 percent in 20s in 140 locations and discontinued operations in 15 countries compared with 2024. It also said 51 percent of donor funding in 2026 is tightly earmarked, limiting its ability to redirect money quickly to emergencies and areas with the greatest needs.

The funding crisis comes as Afghanistan continues to face overlapping humanitarian pressures, including large-scale retring countries, food insecurity, natural disasters and limited access to essential services. UNHCR’s Afghanistan response requires hundreds of millions of dollars in 2026, but funding shortages are constraining the scale of protection and assistance programmes.

UNHCR has warned that continued underfunding could leave more refugees undocumented, reduce protection for, and weaken services for survivors of gender-based violence. The agency is urging donors to provide additional and more flexible funding as displacement needs remain at historically high levels.