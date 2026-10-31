At least 9 million people in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria and Lebanon need extra winter assistance, UNHCR says.

At least nine million people in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria and Lebanon need additional assistance to survive the coming winter, as funding shortages and rising energy prices deepen humanitarian pressures, the UN refugee agency said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched its annual winter fundraising campaign on Friday, October 30, appealing for at least $50 million to provide emergency support during the 2026–2027 winter season.

The fundraising target is $3 million higher than the amount raised through last year’s campaign. UNHCR said the appeal is aimed at individuals and private-sector donors and is intended to help address deep reductions in the agency’s budget.

“Resources are scarce and costs are spiralling just as winter looms in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s director of external relations. She warned that millions of people in the four conflict-affected countries risk facing freezing temperatures without adequate protection.

The agency said families are struggling with higher energy and food prices, shortages of fuel for heating and cooking, inadequate clothing and blankets, and damaged or makeshift shelters. Previous cuts to cash assistance, healthcare, education and livelihood programmes have further weakened the ability of displaced families and host communities to cope.

Afghanistan faces major winter needs

Afghanistan accounts for an estimated 4.2 million people included in the wider winter-needs figure, based on a 2026 inter-agency assessment of shelter requirements, according to UNHCR.

The agency said nearly four million Afghans returned from Pakistan and Iran between January 2025 and July 2026, many with limited resources to rebuild their lives and homes.

Funding shortages have restricted assistance for returnees, including cash support, shelter repairs, blankets and heating equipment.

UNHCR also warned that families faced severe hardship during the previous winter. Some households burned cardboard, paper and plastic waste to keep warm because they could not afford coal or firewood. The agency said children were particularly vulnerable to pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses.