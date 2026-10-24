People with disabilities in Afghanistan to be included in decisions afftecting their lives.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Afghanistan has called for people with disabilities to be included in decisions affecting their lives, stressing that their voices and experiences must be taken into account.

In a post on X on Friday, October 23, UNFPA said it had held a workshop with organizations representing people with disabilities, in cooperation with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The workshop aimed to understand the lived experiences and priorities of people with disabilities. UNFPA emphasized that decisions concerning them should not be made without their participation and that they must have a meaningful say in matters shaping their lives.

People with disabilities in Afghanistan face significant challenges amid decades of conflict, poverty and limited access to healthcare and other essential services.

In 2019, Afghanistan’s former government approved a measure requiring at least 3% of eligible public-sector and civil-service positions to be filled by people with disabilities. Following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the former administrative reform and civil-service institutions responsible for implementing the measure were dissolved, according to the report.

A United Nations report published in December 2024 estimated that around 1.5 million people in Afghanistan were living with significant disabilities.

Human Rights Watch, citing a 2019 survey by The Asia Foundation in a February 2024 report, also highlighted the widespread prevalence of disability in the country. The survey found that approximately four in five adults and one in five children had some form of physical, sensory, intellectual or psychosocial disability.

UNFPA’s appeal highlights the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities are represented in decisions and policies that affect their rights, access to services and everyday lives.

People with disabilities in Afghanistan continue to face barriers to healthcare, education and employment, compounded by decades of conflict and poverty.

UNFPA stresses that protecting their rights requires meaningful participation in decision-making and equal access to essential services and opportunities.