UNESCO Says Access to Reliable Information Is More Critical Than Ever in AI Era

UNESCO said universal access to reliable information has become more important than ever as artificial intelligence accelerates the spread, creation and consumption of digital content worldwide.

Marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information on September 28, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said access to accurate, trustworthy and verifiable information is a fundamental right and an essential safeguard against misinformation and disinformation in the AI era.

UNESCO said the rapid growth of AI-generated content has made it increasingly difficult for people to distinguish credible sources from false or manipulated information. The agency stressed that governments, technology companies, media organizations and civil society all share responsibility for protecting information integrity while ensuring public access to information.

The organization noted that the International Day for Universal Access to Information was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2015 and was officially recognized by the UN General Assembly in 2019. The annual observance aims to raise awareness of people’s right to seek, receive and share information, while encouraging countries to strengthen laws and institutions that guarantee transparency and public access.

UNESCO emphasized that free and equal access to information enables informed decision-making, supports democratic participation, promotes human rights, encourages innovation and contributes to sustainable development. The agency added that access to public information is also a key tool in combating corruption and improving government accountability.

The UN agency also highlighted the growing role of digital platforms as primary sources of information for billions of people. While digitalization has expanded access to knowledge, UNESCO warned that it has also increased the risks posed by manipulated content, deepfakes and coordinated online disinformation campaigns powered by emerging AI technologies.

UNESCO has repeatedly called for a human rights-based approach to AI governance, urging countries to improve media and information literacy, increase transparency in AI systems and ensure that digital technologies strengthen, not undermine, the public’s right to reliable information.

The organization said protecting the integrity of information is essential for building inclusive, resilient societies and maintaining public trust in an increasingly digital world.