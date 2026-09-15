UNESCO Marks International Day of Democracy, Urges Protection of Rights and Inclusive Participation

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marked the International Day of Democracy on Tuesday by reaffirming that democracy is built on freedom, respect for human rights and the meaningful participation of all people in public life.

In a statement issued on September 15, UNESCO said periodic, genuine elections based on universal suffrage remain one of the fundamental pillars of democracy. The agency said democratic governance provides the most effective framework for protecting and promoting human rights, fundamental freedoms and accountable public institutions.

UNESCO emphasized that democracy requires more than elections, describing it as a system that depends on civic participation, the rule of law, freedom of expression and equal opportunities for all members of society. It called on governments, civil society organizations, educational institutions and citizens to work together to strengthen democratic institutions and build peaceful, inclusive societies.

The UN agency also highlighted the importance of protecting independent media, access to information and civic space, saying these are essential for transparent governance and informed public participation. UNESCO has repeatedly warned that attacks on journalists and restrictions on media freedom undermine democratic development worldwide.

The International Day of Democracy is observed every year on September 15 after being established by the UN General Assembly in 2007. This year’s observance comes as the United Nations has warned of growing democratic backsliding, restrictions on civil liberties and declining public trust in institutions in many parts of the world.

The statement comes as Afghanistan continues to face widespread international concern over restrictions imposed since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Women and girls have been barred from secondary and higher education, restricted from many forms of employment and largely excluded from public life.

UNESCO has consistently described the ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan as an unprecedented violation of the right to education and has called for the immediate reopening of schools and universities to female students. The agency has warned that denying education to millions of girls will have lasting consequences for Afghanistan’s social and economic development.

The United Nations has also raised concerns about shrinking civic space, restrictions on freedom of expression and increasing pressure on independent media in Afghanistan. Human rights organizations say these measures have severely limited public participation and democratic freedoms in the country.

UNESCO said protecting human rights, ensuring equal participation and strengthening democratic institutions remain essential for achieving lasting peace, sustainable development and inclusive governance around the world.