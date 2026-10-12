UNESCO, Aga Khan Foundation Expand Efforts to Protect Afghanistan’s Jam Minaret

UNESCO and Aga Khan Cultural Services are expanding efforts to preserve Afghanistan’s 12th-century Minaret of Jam through structural monitoring, flood-risk reduction and improved access for emergency response teams.

The initiative, supported by the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH), includes regular assessments of data collected by monitoring equipment installed at the monument. The information helps specialists track structural changes, assess potential risks and plan measures to protect the minaret over the long term.

A newly completed suspension bridge over the Hari Rud River is another important step in the conservation effort. Developed through cooperation involving national and international expertise, the bridge is intended to provide safer, more reliable access to the remote site, allowing emergency teams to respond more effectively while improving connections for nearby communities.

Flooding remains one of the main threats to the monument. Repeated high-water events have damaged river defences, while erosion, sediment accumulation and climate-related pressures have increased concerns about the site’s stability. UNESCO has called for further hydraulic studies and a long-term prevention strategy to guide protective measures along the rivers.

The Minaret of Jam stands at the confluence of the Hari Rud and Jam Rud rivers in Ghor Province. Dating to the 12th century, it is one of Afghanistan’s most significant historical landmarks and an important example of Islamic architecture.

Photo/UNESCO Social media.

UNESCO added the Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam to its World Heritage List in 2002 and placed the site on its List of World Heritage in Danger the same year because of concerns over its preservation. Its remote location, structural vulnerabilities and exposure to flooding continue to complicate conservation work.

UNESCO and Aga Khan Cultural Services, with support from ALIPH, are combining technical assessments, structural stabilisation measures and improved access to address these challenges. The work also recognises the safety and access needs of communities living near the monument.

Despite the recent progress, the site remains on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger. Continued monitoring, flood protection and international assistance will be important to safeguarding the minaret and preserving Afghanistan’s cultural heritage for future generations.