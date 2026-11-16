UNESCO headquarters in Paris displays the flags of its member states.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has marked its 80th anniversary by reaffirming the importance of education, science and culture in promoting international cooperation and building lasting peace.

In a statement marking the anniversary on November 16, the organization said it had spent eight decades promoting peace through knowledge, dialogue and cooperation among nations, adding that its founding mission remained as important as ever.

UNESCO said its work over the past 80 years had included protecting cultural and natural heritage, defending freedom of expression, promoting quality education and advancing science for the benefit of humanity.

Founded on November 16, 1945, in the aftermath of the Second World War, UNESCO was established on the belief that lasting peace must be built through international cooperation in education, science and culture. Its constitution entered into force on November 4, 1946.

The organization emerged from efforts by countries to prevent another global conflict by strengthening intellectual and cultural cooperation. Its founding vision was based on the principle that peace cannot be secured through political and economic arrangements alone, but also requires solidarity and mutual understanding among people.

The organization currently has 194 member states and works across education, science, culture, communication and information. Its activities include setting international standards, supporting education systems, coordinating scientific research and maintaining the World Heritage programme, which identifies and protects sites of outstanding cultural and natural importance.

UNESCO’s founding followed the devastation of the Second World War, when governments recognised that political agreements alone could not guarantee lasting peace. Representatives of 44 countries gathered in London in November 1945 to establish an organization dedicated to strengthening understanding and cooperation between nations.

The organization’s founding constitution reflects this vision, stating that because wars begin in people’s minds, the defences of peace must also be constructed in their minds. This principle continues to shape UNESCO’s work in education, cultural preservation, scientific cooperation and freedom of expression.

The anniversary also comes amid continuing challenges to international cooperation. In July 2025, the United States announced plans to withdraw from UNESCO for a third time, reviving longstanding disagreements over the organization’s policies and priorities. The decision highlighted the political and financial pressures facing international institutions responsible for promoting multilateral cooperation.

UNESCO says its mission remains essential as conflicts, educational inequalities, threats to cultural heritage and restrictions on freedom of expression continue to affect communities around the world.