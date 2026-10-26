The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched the second phase of an economic recovery programme in five provinces of Afghanistan with support from South Korea.

UNDP Afghanistan announced on Monday, October 26, that the second phase of its REVIVE programme would focus on strengthening livelihoods, rebuilding social infrastructure, revitalising local economies and improving communities’ resilience.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched the second phase of its REVIVE (Relief, Employment and Vital Infrastructure for the Vulnerable in Emergencies) programme to support economic recovery, restore livelihoods and rebuild essential infrastructure in five provinces: Kabul, Nangarhar, Kunar, Paktia and Ghazni.

According to UNDP, the new phase builds on the achievements of the first phase and is intended to support recovery and improve economic conditions for vulnerable communities.

The initiative is supported by the Republic of Korea’s representation to the United Nations. UNDP has not provided a detailed breakdown of the programme’s funding or the number of people expected to benefit in its announcement.

Afghanistan’s Economic Recovery Remains Fragile

The programme comes as Afghanistan continues to face deep economic and humanitarian challenges, despite modest economic growth.

In its Afghanistan Socioeconomic Review published in May 2026, UNDP reported that around 28 million people; approximately three-quarters of the population, were unable to meet their basic needs in 2025. The economy grew by 1.9% that year, but population growth outpaced economic expansion, contributing to a decline in income per person.

The agency also identified reduced international assistance, climate shocks, limited job creation and pressure from returning Afghans as factors worsening hardship. These challenges have left many households struggling to afford food, healthcare, housing and other essentials.

Programmes that support livelihoods and local infrastructure could help communities restore income sources and improve access to essential services. However, the impact of REVIVE II will depend in part on its funding, reach and implementation.

Restrictions on Women Remain a Major Barrier

Afghanistan’s economic recovery is also constrained by restrictions imposed by the Taliban authorities on women and girls, including bans on girls’ education beyond primary school and women’s access to universities, alongside restrictions on employment and movement.

UNICEF said in August 2026 that more than 2.6 million girls had been denied secondary education since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Afghanistan remains the only country where girls and women are barred from secondary and higher education by the authorities.

UNDP has warned that excluding women from education and employment reduces household incomes, shrinks the available workforce and undermines the country’s longer-term economic prospects. UN Women has also reported that restrictions on women’s movement and access to public life, education and work have intensified.

The restrictions make inclusive recovery more difficult by limiting women’s ability to earn a living, access services and participate in community and economic life. UNDP has called for restrictions on women and girls to be lifted as part of efforts to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive recovery.