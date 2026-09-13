UNDP: Nearly 180,000 Afghans Screened for Tuberculosis in Three Months

Nearly 180,000 people across Afghanistan were screened for tuberculosis (TB) between April and June 2026 through a Global Fund-supported health program, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said, highlighting continued efforts to detect and treat one of the country’s deadliest infectious diseases.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, UNDP said 179,845 people were tested during the three-month period under the Global Fund TB project. The program provides active case finding, laboratory diagnosis and comprehensive treatment services for people with suspected tuberculosis across Afghanistan.

Tuberculosis remains one of Afghanistan’s most serious public health challenges. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Afghanistan is among the countries with a high TB burden, with tens of thousands of new infections reported each year. Health experts say early diagnosis and uninterrupted treatment are critical to preventing transmission and reducing TB-related deaths.

UNDP said the screening campaign has expanded access to essential health services, particularly for vulnerable communities that often face barriers to healthcare because of poverty, displacement and limited medical infrastructure. The Global Fund program supports community-based screening, diagnostic laboratories and treatment facilities across multiple provinces.

The WHO estimates that tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Without timely treatment, the disease can be fatal, especially among people with weakened immune systems or limited access to healthcare.

Despite improvements in TB detection, international agencies warn that Afghanistan’s healthcare system continues to face severe funding shortages following the political changes in 2021. The UN has repeatedly warned that reduced international funding threatens essential disease-control programs, including tuberculosis, malaria and maternal healthcare.

Humanitarian organizations have also raised concerns that restrictions on female healthcare workers in parts of Afghanistan have complicated access to medical services for women and children, particularly in rural areas, potentially affecting the country’s broader public health response.

UNDP said it will continue working with the Global Fund and Afghanistan health partners to strengthen tuberculosis detection and treatment services as part of wider efforts to combat infectious diseases and improve healthcare access nationwide.