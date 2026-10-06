UNDP Chief Calls Afghanistan Girls’ Education Ban ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Afghan girls sit in a classroom at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 18, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo has described the Taliban’s continued exclusion of girls from education beyond age 12 as “totally unacceptable,” warning that the policy is also undermining Afghanistan’s development prospects.

Speaking to Foreign Policy, De Croo said excluding half of Afghanistan’s population from education was not only a rights issue but also “very poor policy” from a development perspective. He said Afghanistan faces enormous needs and cannot address them effectively while failing to use the talents and potential of half its population.

“If you want to address those needs, and half of the population’s talent is not being used, that’s just really poor policy,” De Croo said, adding that the issue is discussed with the Taliban authorities “on an almost daily basis.”

De Croo said UNDP has continued working in Afghanistan despite restrictions, including programs supporting women’s entrepreneurship. He said the agency has helped tens of thousands of women through small investments to establish or expand businesses, particularly at the regional level where such programs are more acceptable to the Taliban authorities.

UNDP’s broader assessment of Afghanistan also links restrictions on women and girls to the country’s economic difficulties. Its 2026 socioeconomic review says women’s exclusion is a critical barrier to recovery, limiting the labor force, weakening household welfare and damaging Afghanistan’s long-term economic potential. The report says Afghanistan remains the only country where girls are formally banned from secondary and tertiary education.

The United Nations has repeatedly called for the restoration of girls’ access to education beyond primary school. UN officials have warned that the continued ban is one of the most significant structural barriers to human-capital development and gender equality in Afghanistan.

De Croo also defended continued international engagement with Afghanistan despite disagreements with the Kabul administration. He said the international community should not turn its back on the country, arguing that Afghanistan faces overlapping economic, humanitarian, climate and population pressures that require sustained development support.

The Taliban have continued to defend their restrictions on women and girls despite widespread international criticism. The ban on girls’ secondary education has remained in place since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, leaving millions of Afghan girls without access to formal education beyond the primary level.