UNAMA Warns Plastic Waste Is Worsening Environmental Pollution in Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that environmental pollution is becoming a serious and growing challenge in Afghanistan, highlighting plastic waste and the dumping of rubbish in public areas and waterways.

In a message marking World Cleanup Day on September 20, UNAMA said preventing waste from being dumped on roads, in alleys and waterways, including the Kabul River could help protect the environment, create healthier communities and support a more sustainable future.

The UN mission said plastic waste is a significant source of pollution affecting Afghanistan’s water, soil and land. It urged people to take greater responsibility for keeping public spaces clean and preventing rubbish from entering rivers and other natural environments.

Recent reporting has also highlighted the environmental damage affecting the Kabul River. Reports indicated that severe plastic pollution in the river and linked the accumulation of plastic and contaminated drainage water to damage to aquatic life, including declines in fish and the disappearance of river turtles in some areas.

UNAMA’s warning comes amid broader environmental pressures facing Afghanistan, including poor waste-management systems, water shortages, drought and other climate-related challenges. The United Nations has separately emphasized the importance of stronger environmental protection and climate resilience in Afghanistan.

The United Nations established World Cleanup Day as an annual observance on September 20 to raise awareness about waste management and the importance of maintaining clean and healthy environments. For 2026, the UN’s global observance focuses particularly on food waste under the theme “From Clean Plates to Clean Cities.”

UNAMA called on citizens to help keep their communities clean and reduce waste, stressing that preventing pollution at its source can contribute to healthier communities and a more sustainable future for Afghanistan.