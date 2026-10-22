Reported UNAMA Security Incident in Bamyan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is gathering information about a security incident involving one of its staff members in Bamyan province, the mission said Thursday.

A UNAMA spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening and that the mission was still examining the details.

The staff member was not injured and is safe, the spokesperson said. UNAMA has not yet released further details about the incident.

According to local sources, armed assailants opened fire on a vehicle carrying a UNAMA security official at around 6:30 p.m. in Bamyan city. Images appeared to show damage to the vehicle, including a mark on the windshield consistent with a bullet impact and a shattered side window.

UNAMA did not identify the staff member or explicitly confirm that gunfire was involved.

The incident comes amid ongoing security concerns in Afghanistan, where despite the authorities’ claims of improved security, sporadic attacks, armed violence and unexplained security incidents continue to be reported in various parts of the country. The circumstances surrounding the incident in Bamyan, including the motive and those responsible, remain unclear, and UNAMA has said it is still gathering information.

The United Nations and other international organisations have continued to monitor Afghanistan’s security and humanitarian situation since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. While the scale and nature of violence have changed, attacks claimed by militant groups, including Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K), remain a concern. However, no available information establishes a link between the reported incident involving the UN staff member in Bamyan and any militant group.