UNAMA Says 10 Civilians Killed in Pakistani Airstrikes on Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least 10 civilians were killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces, with most of the victims reported to be children.

UNAMA said nine other people were injured in the strikes, which occurred as tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan continued to escalate after several months of relative calm. The mission said civilians continue to bear the impact of cross-border hostilities and called for an immediate reduction in tensions.

The Taliban initially reported that nine civilians, including women and children, were killed and 11 others wounded. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes hit residential areas and destroyed three houses in Kunar and Helmand. Local residents also described damage to homes and civilian casualties.

Pakistan gave a sharply different account, saying its forces carried out “well planned and calibrated” strikes against militant hideouts at two locations in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said initial reports indicated that 22 militants had been killed and weapons and ammunition destroyed, while claiming precautions had been taken to prevent civilian casualties.

The latest strikes come amid renewed tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban authorities of allowing armed groups, including the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban authorities reject the accusation and have maintained that insecurity inside Pakistan is an internal issue.

The United Nations has repeatedly urged both sides to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law. UNAMA previously documented significant civilian casualties from cross-border violence and has called on all parties to observe the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.