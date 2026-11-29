The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says it is following up on a deadly explosion near a school in eastern Kunar province that killed at least 10 people and injured 110 others, most of them children.

In a statement on Sunday, November 29, UNAMA expressed condolences to the victims, their families and others affected by the November 28 explosion in Asadabad, the provincial capital, saying it would continue to follow up on the incident.

The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. near Shagai Middle School in the Andarsir area of Asadabad. Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said 10 people, including seven students, were killed and 110 others injured.

According to the Associated Press, the explosion partially collapsed the school building, trapping students and teachers beneath the rubble. Residents joined rescue efforts, while injured children were taken to nearby hospitals. UNICEF also said it was providing emergency medical assistance and assessing the needs of affected children and families.

Kunar provincial officials attributed the explosion to explosives stored at a nearby depot belonging to mining companies, with preliminary findings pointing to negligence. Authorities said an investigation was underway.

However, accounts of the explosion and its casualties remain disputed. Local sources claimed that the blast occurred during clashes between members of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at a weapons and ammunition depot associated with the group near the school. They reported at least 32 students killed and 124 others injured.

These claims differ significantly from the Taliban Interior Ministry’s figures and its explanation that the explosion originated at a mining explosives depot. Reuters initially reported seven students killed and up to 99 injured, while the Associated Press subsequently reported the updated official toll of 10 dead and 110 injured. The alternative account and higher casualty figures have not been independently verified.