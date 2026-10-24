Rabab Fatima, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

Rabab Fatima, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan.

Fatima made the remarks on Saturday, October 24, marking the 81st anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

“I begin my responsibilities in Afghanistan with deep respect for its people, culture and rich heritage, and am committed to listening to their voices, engaging with them and working alongside them,” she said.

In her message, Fatima also said the United Nations was established after the devastation of war to strengthen peace through dialogue, cooperation and humanitarian action. Afghanistan has been a UN member since 1946, she said, adding that the organisation has stood alongside the people of Afghanistan for nearly eight decades through periods of conflict, hardship and progress.

She stressed that Afghanistan’s future belongs to its people, adding that the United Nations would remain a committed partner as Afghans work to shape their own future.

Her message reaffirmed the organisation’s stated commitment to engaging with Afghan communities and continuing its support for the country.

The UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan has said the challenges facing the country are significant, but the talents, aspirations and potential of the Afghan people are greater than those challenges.