UN Women Warns of Widespread Poverty Among Women and Girls

UN Women has called for increased investment in social protection, healthcare and education to address extreme poverty among women and girls worldwide, warning that progress toward gender equality remains fragile.

In its message marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on October 17, the UN agency urged governments and responsible institutions to expand essential services and strengthen support systems for vulnerable women and girls.

The agency has repeatedly warned that women and girls face a disproportionate risk of poverty because of unequal access to employment, income, education and public services. The Gender Snapshot 2025, published by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, estimated that 376 million women and girls were living in extreme poverty globally. It said sustained investment in gender-responsive social protection and quality public services was needed to reverse the trend.

The situation is particularly concerning in Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 has been followed by extensive restrictions on women’s and girls’ education, employment and participation in public life.

The exclusion of women from many jobs has also reduced household earning opportunities and limited women’s ability to support their families. International agencies have warned that restrictions on women’s participation in the economy undermine livelihoods and hamper Afghanistan’s broader economic recovery.

Limited access to education and employment can deepen poverty across generations, making it harder for families to afford food, healthcare and schooling. For women and girls already facing economic hardship, the loss of income and opportunities can increase dependence on other household members and reduce their ability to make decisions about their lives.

UN Women’s call for greater investment reflects a broader international push to expand social protection and ensure women and girls can access healthcare, education and economic opportunities. The UN has warned that global progress toward ending extreme poverty has stalled, with the burden increasingly concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and fragile and conflict-affected countries.

In Afghanistan, expanding women’s access to education, employment and essential services remains a key challenge under Taliban rule, with consequences for household welfare and the country’s longer-term development.