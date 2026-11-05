Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, has called on the United Nations to make gender equality a central priority across its development programmes.

Bahous made the remarks on Thursday, November 5, during the Global Meeting of UN Resident Coordinators. In a post on X, she thanked resident coordinators for their efforts to improve conditions for women and girls and translate the UN’s commitments into practical action. She said gender equality should be treated as a fundamental and independent priority in the organisation’s development agenda.

Afghanistan remains one of the starkest examples of the consequences of excluding women and girls from education and public life. Girls have been barred from attending school beyond grade six since September 2021, while women have been excluded from universities since December 2022.

UNICEF said in August 2026 that more than 2.6 million girls had been denied secondary education since the restrictions were introduced. The agency warned that the exclusion also threatens Afghanistan’s future workforce, estimating that the country could lose up to 20,000 women teachers and 5,400 female health workers by 2030 if restrictions on education and employment continue.

The impact extends beyond schools and universities. A UN Women report published in August found that more than half of the Afghanistan women surveyed said they left their homes only once or twice a month because of restrictions on movement and access to public spaces. Nearly three-quarters said they felt unsafe leaving home without a male guardian.

UN Women also reported that more than 10.7 million women and girls in Afghanistan would need humanitarian assistance in 2026. It said restrictions on women’s employment, combined with reductions in international aid, were making it harder for women-led organisations to provide healthcare, protection and other essential services.

The restrictions carry wider economic consequences. UNICEF estimated that limits on girls’ education and women’s employment are costing Afghanistan about $84 million annually in lost economic output. The agency warned that the decline in female teachers and health workers could further weaken education and healthcare services, particularly for women and children.

UNESCO has also urged the restoration of girls’ and women’s right to education, warning that Afghanistan is the only country where girls and women are formally barred from education beyond the primary level. The agency says community-based learning and skills programmes remain important alternatives, but cannot replace access to formal secondary and higher education.