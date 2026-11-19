A senior United Nations counterterrorism official has warned that Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) is rebuilding its operational capabilities in Afghanistan and has gained access to modern military equipment, including drones, raising concerns about potential attacks inside and beyond the country.

Alexander Zuev, Acting UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, made the remarks in an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency published on Thursday, November 19. He said ISIS-K was exerting significant pressure on the Taliban authorities in Kabul and seeking to expand its operations beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

Zuev said information received from several UN member states indicated that the group possessed modern tactical equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). He described the development as an additional security challenge requiring a coordinated international response.

He also confirmed that al-Qaeda and ISIS-K remained active in Afghanistan, while highlighting the connections between militant organisations operating in the country and neighbouring Pakistan.

Addressing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Zuev said the group was based in Afghanistan, maintained close ties with al-Qaeda and directed most of its attacks against Pakistan.

The warning comes amid growing international concern about the presence and activities of militant groups in Afghanistan. A recent UN Security Council monitoring report identified ISIS-K as the most serious terrorist threat to the Taliban authorities and the wider region, despite counterterrorism operations that have weakened the group’s capabilities.

The report said ISIS-K was in a rebuilding phase and retained the capacity to carry out occasional high-profile attacks causing mass casualties. Information provided by regional member states indicated that the group had access to drones, night-vision equipment and thermal-imaging devices, with members also receiving training in urban combat and drone operations.

The UN assessment also highlighted the growing threat posed by the TTP, which continues to conduct attacks in Pakistan. A report published by Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper in August said the monitoring team had identified operational and logistical links between the TTP and al-Qaeda, while warning that support for the group had contributed to the increasing frequency and lethality of attacks in Pakistan.

Al-Qaeda’s activities have also attracted renewed attention. The Washington Post reported in September that the group had established at least eight training sites in Afghanistan since 2023, citing US and Western intelligence officials and UN assessments. The sites reportedly provide training in weapons, explosives, guerrilla tactics and modern technologies.

The latest warning adds to international concerns about Afghanistan’s security environment and the ability of militant organisations to use the country as a base for regional operations.