UN Warns Growing Threats Continue to Undermine Afghanistan’s Stability

The United Nations has warned that widespread human rights violations, the absence of an inclusive government, worsening economic pressures and persistent terrorist threats continue to undermine Afghanistan’s long-term stability, according to the UN Secretary-General’s latest report to the Security Council.

The report says Afghanistan has entered a period of reduced large-scale armed conflict since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, but stresses that security gains alone have not resolved the country’s deep political, humanitarian and economic crises. The United Nations says sustainable peace will require respect for human rights, accountable governance and broader political participation.

The Secretary-General’s assessment highlights growing restrictions on women and girls as one of the most serious challenges facing Afghanistan. It says systematic limitations on education, employment and public life continue to erode fundamental rights while also weakening the country’s economic recovery and prospects for international engagement.

The report also raises concerns about the centralized and exclusive nature of Afghanistan’s current political system, saying the lack of inclusive governance remains a significant obstacle to long-term peace and stability. The UN has repeatedly called for a political framework that represents all ethnic, political and social groups in the country.

Beyond human rights concerns, the report identifies worsening economic conditions, declining public services and increasing humanitarian needs as major risks. The UN says millions of Afghans continue to face poverty, food insecurity and limited access to healthcare as humanitarian funding declines and domestic institutions struggle to deliver essential services.

The Secretary-General also warned that the growing return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries is placing additional pressure on already overstretched communities and humanitarian agencies. The report says the influx of returnees has intensified demand for housing, employment, healthcare and education at a time when Afghanistan’s economy remains fragile.

Security concerns also remain unresolved despite the reduction in nationwide fighting. The report says terrorist groups continue to operate inside Afghanistan and pose risks to regional and international security, underscoring the need for continued efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

The United Nations notes that restrictions imposed on women working for humanitarian organizations and UN agencies have reduced the effectiveness of aid operations across Afghanistan. It says these measures have limited the ability of humanitarian agencies to reach vulnerable communities, particularly women and children.

The report comes as the UN continues its engagement with Afghanistan through humanitarian assistance and diplomatic dialogue. The organization says continued international engagement remains essential to support the Afghan people while encouraging progress on human rights, inclusive governance and counterterrorism commitments.