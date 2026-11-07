UN Warns Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Needs to Rise Sharply in 2027

The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis is expected to worsen significantly in 2027 as declining international aid, mass returns of Afghan migrants, regional instability and climate-related threats place further pressure on the country’s already fragile services.

Bruno Lemarquis, the UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Humanitarian Coordinator, issued the warning in New York on Friday, November 6, according to a United Nations report. He said the country was facing a deepening humanitarian emergency five years after the Taliban returned to power, amid widespread restrictions on human rights and a deteriorating economic and social situation.

Lemarquis said humanitarian needs were expected to rise sharply next year, driven by the large-scale return of Afghans from neighbouring countries, regional instability and a potentially severe El Niño weather pattern that could worsen drought, threaten food security and disrupt access to essential services.

The warning comes as international humanitarian funding for Afghanistan has fallen dramatically. According to Lemarquis, funding declined from approximately $2 billion in 2023 to $1 billion in 2025 and just $570 million so far in 2026, leaving humanitarian organisations with fewer resources to assist vulnerable communities.

The funding cuts have already affected healthcare services across the country. Around 700 primary healthcare facilities have closed over the past year, representing approximately 40 percent of Afghanistan’s 1,900 primary healthcare facilities, according to the UN official.

The closures have further restricted access to basic medical services, particularly for women, children and people living in remote areas where healthcare options are already limited.

Lemarquis also highlighted the growing pressure caused by mass returns from neighbouring countries. Around 6.7 million Afghans have returned to the country since 2020, many of them following deportations or pressure to leave Pakistan and Iran. Many returnees require housing, legal documentation, employment, healthcare and other essential services, placing additional strain on communities with limited resources.

The humanitarian crisis is unfolding alongside extensive restrictions on women and girls. More than 2.6 million adolescent girls remain excluded from secondary education, while women are barred from attending universities and face restrictions on employment and participation in public life.

Lemarquis warned that the consequences of Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian situation would extend beyond its borders, potentially affecting regional security, stability and migration routes.

Describing the potential impact as “very, very, very significant,” he urged the international community not to abandon Afghanistan despite declining global humanitarian assistance.

According to United Nations estimates, more than 20 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian assistance, including millions of children facing food insecurity, malnutrition and limited access