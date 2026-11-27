UN women Aid workers in Afghanistan.

The United Nations has warned that restrictions imposed by the Taliban on female humanitarian workers are preventing women and girls in Afghanistan from accessing essential, life-saving assistance, information and protection services.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) raised the concern on Friday, November 27, in a statement on X, urging the Taliban to allow female aid workers to reach people in need. The agency stressed that no woman or girl should be excluded from humanitarian assistance because of restrictions on women’s employment.

“Without female colleagues in the field, our assessments cannot fully identify the needs or priorities of women,” said Leila, a female humanitarian worker, according to OCHA. She added that although remote communication could help, it could not always replace direct and safe conversations with women and girls.

The warning comes amid continued restrictions on Afghan women’s participation in humanitarian operations. In September 2025, Taliban authorities prevented Afghan female employees and contractors from entering United Nations compounds, with the restrictions subsequently extended to UN field offices across the country.

In a report published on September 11, 2025, Reuters reported that the United Nations had warned the restrictions threatened assistance to vulnerable communities, including earthquake survivors and returning Afghan refugees. The UN said female humanitarian workers were essential to delivering assistance to women in a culturally sensitive and effective manner.

The impact of the restrictions remains widespread. A survey published by local media on November 26, citing research by UN Women and humanitarian partners, found that half of 90 aid organizations surveyed across Afghanistan reported that restrictions prevented their female employees from reporting to work in some provinces. Nearly one-third also said female staff had been stopped by Taliban morality officers while travelling to work.

The survey was conducted between October 7 and 26 and included 72 national non-governmental and civil society organizations, 10 international NGOs and eight UN agencies operating across all 34 provinces.

The restrictions are part of a broader series of measures imposed on women and girls since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. These include restrictions on women’s employment in government institutions and non-governmental organizations, as well as bans on girls attending secondary schools and women attending universities.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that excluding women from aid operations makes it difficult to identify and address the needs of vulnerable female populations, particularly those who cannot safely communicate with male aid workers.

The United Nations continues to conduct humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where women and girls remain among the most vulnerable groups affected by the country’s ongoing crisis. OCHA has called on the Taliban to remove restrictions preventing female aid workers from reaching communities that depend on their assistance.