UNSC meeting.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold its annual debate on women, peace and security on Tuesday, October 27, with a focus on women’s rights, sexual violence and the lack of female representation in peace negotiations.

The meeting, titled “Women, Peace and Security in the Next Quarter-Century: Fulfilling the Promise Through Implementation,” will take place at UN headquarters in New York under the presidency of Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous and a civil society representative from Afghanistan are expected to brief the Council.

According to the Security Council Report, the debate comes amid growing concerns over violence against women in conflict zones, attacks on women activists, journalists and human rights defenders, and declining financial support for women’s organisations. Participants are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen the implementation of the UN’s women, peace and security agenda.

Women Remain Underrepresented in Peace Talks

The UN Secretary-General’s annual report on women, peace and security highlights the limited participation of women in formal peace negotiations.

Women accounted for just 5 percent of negotiators across 57 peace processes in 2025, down from 7 percent in 2024. The report points to continuing barriers that prevent women from influencing political decisions and peace agreements.

The report also estimates that the number of women and girls living within 50 kilometres of armed conflict rose from 676 million in 2024 to 756.1 million in 2025, reflecting the expanding impact of conflict on civilian populations.

The Council is expected to examine the situation of women and girls in conflict-affected areas, including Afghanistan, Gaza, Haiti, Myanmar, Sudan, Ukraine and Yemen.

Afghanistan’s Women and Girls Face Severe Restrictions

Afghanistan is expected to feature in the discussion amid continuing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women’s and girls’ rights, including access to education, employment and public life.

The participation of an Afghan civil society representative is expected to bring attention to the experiences of women and girls living under these restrictions, as well as the importance of accountability for violations of their rights.

UN officials and women’s rights advocates have repeatedly stressed that women must be included in decisions affecting their lives, including political negotiations, peacebuilding and humanitarian responses.

Funding and Implementation Under Scrutiny

The debate will also address concerns over reduced funding for women-led organisations and programmes supporting women in conflict settings. The Security Council Report has highlighted the contrast between rising global military spending and declining foreign assistance, alongside financial pressures affecting the UN system.

Participants are expected to call for women’s full, equal, safe and meaningful participation in political decision-making and peace processes, as well as sustained support for women peacebuilders and human rights defenders.

The discussion will build on Security Council Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000, which established a framework for addressing the impact of conflict on women and promoting their participation in peace and security efforts.

The central challenge remains turning those commitments into practical action, particularly in places where conflict, political exclusion and restrictions on women’s rights continue to undermine their safety and influence.