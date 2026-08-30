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UN Says More Than 100 Health Centers Shut in Afghanistan

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

The United Nations says funding cuts to humanitarian operations in Afghanistan have forced the closure of more than 100 health centers, leaving millions of children with reduced access to lifesaving nutrition and medical care.

Melissa Fleming, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, said in a post on X on Saturday that the closures come as Afghanistan faces a worsening child malnutrition crisis. She warned that 3.7 million children across the country are suffering from acute malnutrition, including around one million children with severe, life-threatening forms of the condition.

Fleming said the shutdown of health facilities has made it significantly harder for children with acute malnutrition to receive essential treatment, therapeutic food and other critical nutrition services.

The closures follow months of growing warnings from UN agencies that humanitarian funding for Afghanistan has fallen sharply, forcing aid organizations to scale back health, nutrition and emergency assistance programs across the country.

Millions of Afghans, particularly children, pregnant women and displaced families, remain dependent on humanitarian aid for access to basic healthcare and food assistance after years of conflict, economic collapse and recurring natural disasters.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned that without additional international funding, more health and nutrition services could be suspended, putting vulnerable communities at greater risk of disease, hunger and preventable deaths.

Humanitarian organizations have urged donors to increase funding, saying Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises despite declining global financial support.

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