UN Rights Rapporteur Calls for Accountability Over Airstrikes in Kunar, Helmand

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has called for accountability after airstrikes in Kunar and Helmand provinces killed civilians, most of them children.

Bennett said in a post on X on Thursday, October 1, that Pakistani military forces had carried out the airstrikes the previous night, causing civilian casualties. He questioned whether the incident resulted from “incompetence, negligence, or something worse.”

“Whatever the case, there is no justification for causing such irreparable harm to civilians,” Bennett said, adding that the attacks appeared to violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed and nine others injured in the airstrikes in Kunar and Helmand, with most of those killed being children. The UN mission called for de-escalation, dialogue, respect for international law and measures to prevent further civilian harm.

The Taliban government had earlier reported that nine people, including women and children, were killed and 11 others injured. Its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said three houses were destroyed in the strikes.

Pakistan said its forces had targeted militant hideouts at two locations based on what it described as “credible intelligence,” claiming that 22 militants were killed and weapons and ammunition were destroyed. The conflicting casualty figures could not be independently verified.

