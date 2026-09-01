UN Report Says Afghanistan’s War Killed Over 40,000 Civilians Between 2009 and 2021

More than 40,000 people were killed and over 77,000 injured during Afghanistan’s armed conflict between 2009 and 2021, according to a new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which documents the long-term human cost of two decades of war.

The report, released on Tuesday, September 1, examines violence and conflict in Afghanistan from 2001 until the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. It is based on interviews with 195 victims and family members, 23 humanitarian organizations, and 23 government officials, making it one of the UN’s most comprehensive assessments of the conflict’s impact.

UNAMA said the findings show that the consequences of the war continue to affect survivors years after the fighting subsided. Nearly all interviewees reported suffering psychological trauma, including depression, anxiety and recurring traumatic memories, while more than half said they continue to live with physical injuries and chronic pain caused by the conflict.

The report warns that the legacy of the war extends beyond casualties, leaving many families with lasting emotional, social and economic hardships that continue to shape daily life in Afghanistan.

UNAMA said addressing the needs of victims, including medical care, mental health support and long-term rehabilitation remains essential for Afghanistan’s recovery after decades of conflict.

The period between 2009 and 2021 was the deadliest phase of Afghanistan’s conflict, marked by intensified fighting between the former Afghanistan government, Taliban insurgents, Islamic State affiliates and international military forces. The conflict ended with the collapse of the previous government and the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Although nationwide fighting has declined since 2021, UNAMA has repeatedly warned that the humanitarian and psychological consequences of the conflict continue to affect millions of Afghans, particularly survivors, displaced families and communities that experienced prolonged violence.