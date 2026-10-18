UN Report Finds 1.2 Billion People in Poverty as Afghanistan Faces Deepening Crisis

The number of people living in acute multidimensional poverty worldwide has risen for the first time since the global index was launched in 2010, reaching nearly 1.2 billion, according to a 2026 report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The report, released on October 12, found that the total increased by 51.5 million compared with the previous update on a like-for-like basis. Nearly 952 million people are also vulnerable to multidimensional poverty. More than half of those living in poverty, about 617 million people, or 51.5 percent are children under 18, while 83 percent of the global total live in rural areas. The index measures overlapping deprivations in health, education and living standards, rather than income alone.

Afghanistan remains among the countries facing severe deprivation. The UNDP’s country estimates show that 64.9 percent of the population was living in multidimensional poverty, based on household survey data from 2022–2023. A further 19.9 percent were classified as vulnerable to poverty, while 39.1 percent were living in severe multidimensional poverty. Among people classified as poor, the average intensity of deprivation was 55.5 percent.

Education accounted for 42.5 percent of Afghanistan’s overall multidimensional poverty, followed by living standards at 33.4 percent and health at 24.1 percent, according to the country estimates. A separate UNDP socioeconomic assessment published in May 2026 said around 28 million Afghans were unable to meet their basic needs in 2025, as population growth, declining international aid, climate shocks and restrictions on women’s rights continued to weigh on livelihoods.

Food insecurity and malnutrition are adding to the hardship. The NRC reported in October that nearly 19 million people in Afghanistan, about 40 percent of the population were expected to face acute hunger in the coming months. The report, citing the World Food Programme, also said 5.3 million women and children would need treatment for acute malnutrition over the following year, amid sharp cuts in humanitarian funding.

The UNDP and OPHI report warns that global progress against poverty cannot be taken for granted, although it also records progress in some countries. Of the 89 countries with comparable trend data, 33 have reduced their multidimensional poverty index value by half in fewer than 15 years. The findings underline the need for sustained action to address overlapping deprivations, particularly in countries affected by conflict, economic shocks and humanitarian crises.