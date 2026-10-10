UN: More Than 12 Million Girls Marry Before 18 Each Year

More than 12 million girls worldwide marry before the age of 18 every year, putting their education, health, safety and future choices at risk, the United Nations has warned ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child.

Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, said child marriage deprives girls of opportunities to learn, make decisions about their lives and determine their own futures. She highlighted the issue in a message marking the annual observance on October 11.

Despite the continuing scale of the problem, investments in girls’ education, legal reforms and social protection programmes have helped prevent an estimated 68 million child marriages over the past 25 years, according to UN figures. The progress demonstrates that the practice can be reduced through sustained action and support for girls and their families.

UN agencies warn that child marriage can force girls to leave school, increase their exposure to violence and raise health risks associated with early pregnancy. Poverty, conflict, displacement and harmful social norms can further increase the pressure on families to marry off their daughters before adulthood.

UN Women has called on governments, international organizations, civil society and the private sector to strengthen legal protections, maintain long-term investment in education and social services, and challenge practices that undermine girls’ rights. The UN says progress is possible, but ending child marriage requires sustained political commitment and effective implementation of protective laws.

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually on October 11 to highlight girls’ rights and the barriers they face. The United Nations’ 2026 campaign focuses on ending child marriage and investing in girls’ rights.