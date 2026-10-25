The UN says restrictions on female aid workers and interference in relief operations continue to hinder humanitarian access in Afghanistan.

Restrictions on female aid workers and interference in relief operations continue to hinder humanitarian access in Afghanistan, with the United Nations reporting 30 access-related incidents in September.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said humanitarian partners recorded 30 incidents across Afghanistan during the month, a 27 percent decrease compared with August. However, the agency cautioned that fewer reported incidents do not necessarily indicate an improvement, as some cases may go unreported.

According to OCHA, 18 of the incidents involved interference in humanitarian activities, while four were linked to physical access constraints.

The agency also identified military operations, ongoing conflict, violence against humanitarian personnel and the detention of aid workers as obstacles affecting relief operations.

OCHA said four districts in Afghanistan face severe restrictions on humanitarian access. Administrative and programme-related interference, along with restrictions affecting female aid workers and women receiving assistance, were among the main factors contributing to the situation.

Restrictions on women’s participation in humanitarian work can make it more difficult for aid organisations to reach women and other people in need of assistance.

Despite the decline in reported incidents in September, OCHA’s findings indicate that humanitarian organisations continue to face operational barriers that can delay or disrupt the delivery of aid.