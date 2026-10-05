UN Human Rights Council Extends Richard Bennett’s Afghanistan Mandate for One Year

The United Nations Human Rights Council has extended the mandate of Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, for another year, with new work focusing on gender-related concerns and the situation of minorities in the country.

Bennett confirmed the extension in a post on X on Monday, thanking members of the Human Rights Council for renewing his mandate. He said the resolution would provide for an enhanced interactive dialogue in June 2027, with a focus on gender-related human rights concerns in Afghanistan.

Under the renewed mandate, Bennett will also prepare a study on the situation of minorities in Afghanistan and present it to the Human Rights Council in September 2027, according to the details he shared.

Bennett’s mandate covers monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in Afghanistan and engaging with victims, civil society and other relevant actors. The UN Human Rights Council first established the mandate in 2021, and it has subsequently been renewed several times.

The extension comes as UN bodies continue to document restrictions on women and girls, minority communities and other groups in Afghanistan. Recent UN reporting has highlighted restrictions affecting women’s participation in public life, education and employment, as well as concerns over discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities.

Bennett has also continued to raise concerns about human rights violations and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. During a Human Rights Council dialogue in September, he referred to reports of arrests and restrictions affecting civilians and called for the release of people detained without trial.

The Taliban authorities have previously rejected criticism from Bennett and other UN human rights mechanisms, arguing that their policies are based on Afghanistan’s laws and Islamic principles. Bennett has not been permitted to return to Afghanistan since Taliban authorities barred him from entering the country in 2024, according to human rights reporting.

The renewed mandate keeps the UN’s independent human rights monitoring mechanism focused on Afghanistan as international attention continues over the treatment of women and girls, minorities, civil society and other vulnerable groups under Taliban rule.