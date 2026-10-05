UN Honors Afghan Teachers, Warns of Long-Term Cost of Girls’ Education Ban

The United Nations has praised Afghan teachers for their commitment to educating the country’s next generation, while UNICEF renewed its call for the immediate restoration of secondary and higher education for girls and women.

Marking World Teachers’ Day on October 5, the UN expressed appreciation for teachers across Afghanistan, particularly those working in rural areas despite difficult conditions and limited resources. The UN said teachers remain essential at a time when education systems worldwide are facing growing challenges from digital technology, misinformation, displacement and other pressures. World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5 and has been celebrated since 1994.

UNICEF said the right of Afghan girls to secondary and higher education must be restored. The agency said more than 2.6 million girls have been denied secondary education since the ban was imposed in September 2021, leaving Afghanistan as the only country in the world where secondary and higher education remains effectively closed to girls and women.

The education restrictions are also creating a growing shortage of female professionals. A UNICEF analysis published in April found that Afghanistan risks losing up to 20,000 female teachers and 5,400 female health workers by 2030 if restrictions on girls’ education and women’s employment continue. The number of female teachers in basic education had already fallen by more than 9 percent, from nearly 73,000 in 2022 to about 66,000 in 2024.

UNICEF said the impact extends beyond girls currently excluded from classrooms. As trained women leave the teaching and health sectors through retirement or other forms of attrition, girls who are barred from continuing their education are also prevented from becoming the teachers, doctors, nurses and other professionals needed to replace them. The agency described this as a dual crisis in which Afghanistan is losing existing female professionals while preventing a new generation from replacing them.

UNESCO has similarly warned that Afghanistan’s education crisis threatens an entire generation. Its latest figures put the number of girls excluded from secondary education at about 2.4 million by 2026 and describe Afghanistan as the only country that formally prohibits girls and women from education beyond the primary level. UNESCO has called for continued learning opportunities, including community-based education, literacy and skills programmes.

The restrictions on girls’ education began with the suspension of secondary schooling for girls above Grade 6 in September 2021. Women were subsequently barred from universities in December 2022. UNICEF and UNESCO have repeatedly urged the de facto authorities to reverse the restrictions and restore girls’ and women’s right to education.

The UN’s message comes as Afghan teachers continue working under difficult circumstances, while the country faces a widening education crisis that could have lasting consequences for its workforce, health system and social development.