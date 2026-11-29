The United Nations says five women and girls are killed every hour by intimate partners or family members, while only seven per cent of survivors of physical or sexual violence report abuse to police.

The findings, highlighted in the UN’s latest reports on violence against women, reveal the scale of gender-based violence worldwide and the barriers that prevent survivors from seeking protection, justice and support.

According to a joint report by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), approximately 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members worldwide in 2025. They accounted for around 60 per cent of the 78,000 women and girls intentionally killed globally during the year.

The figures represent an average of 129 women and girls killed every day by someone close to them. Although the number was lower than the estimated 50,000 victims recorded in 2024, the UN cautioned that this does not necessarily indicate a decline in killings, largely reflecting improvements in the availability and quality of national data.

A separate UN Women report, based on information from 54 countries, found that only 23 per cent of women who experienced physical or sexual violence sought help, while just seven per cent reported the abuse to police.

The report identified several obstacles preventing survivors from seeking assistance, including fears about personal safety, housing, financial security and potentially losing access to their children. UN Women also warned that the proportion of survivors seeking help had declined in most countries where trends could be monitored.

The UN has repeatedly warned that violence against women often follows a pattern of abuse, threats and intimidation before escalating into killings. It says early intervention, effective protection mechanisms and accessible support services could help prevent further violence and save lives.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to establish safe and confidential reporting mechanisms, strengthen access to legal assistance and healthcare, and ensure that cases are properly investigated and perpetrators held accountable.

Afghanistan: Women Face Greater Barriers to Justice

In Afghanistan, restrictions on women’s rights, movement and participation in public life have further weakened their access to protection and justice, leaving many survivors of violence with limited options for seeking help.

A United Nations assessment released in March 2026 found that women were nearly four times less likely than men to access formal justice mechanisms. Only 14 per cent of women consulted said they could access formal dispute-resolution services, compared with 53 per cent of men.

UN Women has also warned that restrictions on women’s employment, movement and public participation have increased their vulnerability, while services supporting survivors of gender-based violence face serious funding shortages and operational challenges.

The closure or suspension of specialised support services and the exclusion of women from parts of the justice system have further undermined protection mechanisms.

These challenges come amid a wider humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty, limited employment opportunities and restrictions on women’s participation in society have intensified the difficulties facing millions of women and girls.

The global findings were highlighted during the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which began on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

This year’s campaign focuses on ensuring access to justice, protecting survivors and ending impunity. It calls on governments, institutions and communities to strengthen prevention measures and ensure that women and girls can report violence and seek protection without fear.