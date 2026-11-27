UN human rights experts have urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reverse its decision to close the original investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan before August 2021, warning that the move could deny justice to hundreds of thousands of victims and survivors.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, the experts, alongside the UN Special Rapporteurs on violence against women and girls and on the independence of judges and lawyers, expressed dismay over the decision by the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber II. They called for the ruling to be reversed, arguing that accountability must cover serious international crimes committed by all parties to Afghanistan’s armed conflict.

The experts said the closure would leave open only the investigation into alleged crimes committed by the Taliban since August 2021, potentially excluding earlier abuses and undermining victims’ access to justice. They warned that many Afghans had waited for more than two decades for accountability.

The ICC chamber issued its decision on November 12, formally closing the record of the original Afghanistan investigation. The decision followed a dispute over the scope of the investigation and the Prosecutor’s ability to pursue further inquiries into alleged crimes committed before the Taliban returned to power.

Reuters reported on November 13 that the decision affected investigations into alleged crimes by US military personnel and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The ICC Prosecutor’s Office subsequently appealed the ruling, although it did not provide further details about its legal arguments.

The original investigation, authorised by ICC judges in March 2020, covered alleged crimes committed in Afghanistan since May 2003. These included alleged violations by the Taliban, Afghanistan government forces, US military personnel and other parties to the conflict.

Human Rights Watch also warned on November 17 that the decision could restrict opportunities to investigate alleged atrocities committed by US forces and former Afghan government security personnel. The organisation said the ruling risked creating further obstacles to accountability for victims of serious international crimes.

The UN experts stressed that pursuing justice for alleged persecution of women and girls under Taliban rule must not come at the expense of investigating crimes committed before August 2021. They said justice should be comprehensive and include victims’ rights to truth, accountability and reparations.

They also called on the ICC to provide victims and their legal representatives with clear and timely information about the proceedings and meaningful opportunities to raise their concerns under the Court’s legal framework and international human rights standards.

The experts said Afghan survivors had taken significant risks to report abuses and seek justice, adding that their efforts should not be abandoned.

They warned that allowing delays to justify the termination of investigations could set a dangerous precedent and undermine confidence in international justice.

The separate ICC investigation into alleged crimes committed by the Taliban since August 2021 remains open. The Court has also issued arrest warrants against four senior Taliban officials, including supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, over alleged crimes against humanity involving gender-based persecution.