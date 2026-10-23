UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett calls on European countries to protect Afghans from unsafe returns.

United Nations Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has urged the European Union to stop deporting Afghans to places where they face risks of persecution and human rights abuses, warning that returns must comply with international human rights and refugee law.

Bennett said countries must respect the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning people to places where they face a real risk of persecution, torture or other serious human rights violations.

He also expressed concern over meetings between Taliban representatives and European Union officials, including talks in Brussels, warning that such engagements could contribute to normalising the Taliban’s widespread human rights abuses, particularly the systematic persecution of women and girls.

Bennett stressed that relations with the Taliban should not be normalised and the group should not be granted legitimacy until there is a tangible improvement in Afghanistan’s human rights situation.

In a post on X, Bennett said he joined other UN mandate holders in urging the EU and other countries not to return Afghans to places where they face danger. He added that he was still awaiting responses to formal communications he had sent to the EU and several countries on the issue.

The warning follows a statement issued by UN experts on Thursday, October 22, expressing concern over the deportation of Afghan nationals from European countries. The experts said EU member states are bound by international human rights and refugee law to respect the principle of non-refoulement.

The experts described Afghanistan’s human rights situation as severe, saying women and girls face widespread and systematic gender-based persecution. They warned that such abuses may amount to crimes against humanity.

The warnings come as several European countries have increased technical contacts with the Taliban to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals whose immigration status is irregular.