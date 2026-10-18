UN Envoy Rabab Fatima Arrives in Kabul to Lead Afghanistan Mission

Rabab Fatima, the United Nations’ newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has arrived in Kabul and formally assumed her duties, the United Nations said.

In a statement published on Sunday, the UN confirmed that Fatima began her role on October 16, taking over leadership of the mission as Afghanistan continues to face political, humanitarian and human rights challenges under Taliban rule.

Fatima brings more than 30 years of experience in national and international public service, including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, policymaking, advocacy, and the planning and implementation of programmes. Before her appointment, she served as UN under-secretary-general and high representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states.

The Bangladeshi diplomat previously served as her country’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN in New York from 2019 to 2022. During that period, she led the executive boards of UNICEF and UN Women and became the first woman elected chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2022. She has also served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Japan and held senior positions at the country’s foreign ministry and diplomatic missions.

Guterres announced Fatima’s appointment on July 15, succeeding Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan. The secretary-general also acknowledged the service of Georgette Gagnon, UNAMA’s deputy special representative, who had been overseeing the mission during the leadership transition.

UNAMA plays a central role in the United Nations’ political engagement with Afghanistan, supporting dialogue, coordinating humanitarian efforts and monitoring the country’s human rights situation. Its work comes amid continuing international concerns over restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls, humanitarian needs and the Taliban authorities’ relationship with the international community.