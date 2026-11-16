UN Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Rabab Fatima.

UN Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has visited a hospital in Kandahar.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), on November 16, UN Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Rabab Fatima, visited the WHO-supported fistula repair ward at Mirwais Regional Hospital. She met patients undergoing treatment and spoke with female health workers providing specialised medical care.

Obstetric fistula is a serious childbirth injury that can cause chronic pain, urinary incontinence and other complications. Although preventable and treatable, the condition can leave women facing years of physical suffering, social stigma and isolation, particularly when specialised medical services are unavailable.

During the visit, Fatima met women receiving treatment and spoke with female healthcare workers about the challenges of providing specialised care. She praised their contribution to helping patients recover their health, dignity and confidence.

The WHO said the visit underscored the need to maintain access to fistula prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services, particularly for women who have endured years of suffering and social exclusion.

Healthcare Barriers Facing Afghanistan’s Women

The visit comes as Afghan women continue to face serious obstacles in accessing healthcare, including restrictions on movement, shortages of female medical professionals and financial difficulties.

A February 2026 report by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said restrictions on women’s movement, requirements to travel with a male guardian and a shortage of female healthcare workers had significantly reduced women’s access to medical services. It also highlighted additional restrictions affecting women seeking treatment in Kandahar.

The restrictions have raised concerns about the future of women’s healthcare in Afghanistan. In December 2024, the Taliban authorities barred women from attending medical training institutions, further threatening the supply of female doctors, nurses and midwives.

A February 2026 Reuters report also highlighted warnings from UN experts that restrictions on women’s movement and access to healthcare were putting women and children at risk, while the shortage of female medical professionals was worsening the situation.

The WHO and the Islamic Development Bank have supported specialised obstetric fistula centres at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar and Rabia Balkhi Hospital in Kabul. The programme is expected to directly benefit 300 women affected by fistula and indirectly support around 300,000 women and girls of reproductive age.

Fatima recently began her tenure as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. Her visit to Kandahar highlights the importance of protecting essential healthcare services for women amid growing concerns over their access to medical treatment.