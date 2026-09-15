UN Chief Urges Stronger Democracy and Greater Public Participation on Democracy Day

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for stronger public participation, inclusive governance and the protection of civic freedoms, warning that democracy worldwide is under increasing pressure from authoritarianism, misinformation and shrinking civic space.

Marking the International Day of Democracy on September 15, Guterres said democratic societies become stronger when people from all backgrounds are included in decision-making and governments remain accountable to the public.

“Bringing people together from across society and listening to diverse perspectives enriches decision-making, builds trust and strengthens institutions,” Guterres said in his annual Democracy Day message.

The UN chief said democracy is more than elections, describing it as a system built on human rights, the rule of law, equal participation and accountable institutions. He urged governments to protect freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and an independent civil society.

UN warns democracy faces growing global challenges

The United Nations said this year’s Democracy Day comes at a time when democratic values are facing mounting challenges across the world.

According to the UN, the spread of disinformation and hate speech online, growing authoritarian practices, restrictions on civic organizations and declining public trust in institutions have made efforts to strengthen democracy more urgent than ever.

The organization said inclusive participation is essential to ensuring that governments respond effectively to people’s needs and maintain long-term stability.

To mark the occasion, the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) and the UN Office for Partnerships are hosting an event at UN headquarters in New York.

The program will bring together government officials, civil society representatives, youth leaders and democracy advocates to discuss how participation, dialogue and inclusion can strengthen trust in public institutions and improve accountable governance.

The event will also examine ways to expand civic engagement and reinforce democratic institutions amid rising political polarization and digital misinformation.

The International Day of Democracy is observed every year on September 15, following its establishment by the UN General Assembly in 2007 to promote and uphold democratic principles around the world.

The United Nations said democracy remains a cornerstone of sustainable development, peace and human rights, emphasizing that inclusive institutions and meaningful public participation are critical for building resilient and peaceful societies.