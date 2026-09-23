UN Chief Reaffirms Two-State Solution as the Only Path to Lasting Israel-Palestine Peace

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has renewed his call for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, describing it as the only credible path to achieving lasting peace, security and stability in the Middle East.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Guterres said there is “no alternative” to the creation of two independent, sovereign and democratic states living side by side in peace. His remarks come as international diplomatic efforts to revive the long-stalled peace process continue amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The two-state solution remains the only credible path to lasting peace and security for Palestinians, Israelis and the wider region,” Guterres wrote, urging renewed international commitment to the framework that has long been endorsed by the United Nations.

The UN chief has repeatedly warned that the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, escalating violence and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are undermining the viability of a future Palestinian state. UN officials have also argued that settlement expansion violates international law and further complicates efforts to reach a negotiated peace agreement.

Israel has consistently opposed the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state under current conditions, while its government has accelerated settlement construction in parts of the occupied West Bank. Israeli officials argue that security concerns must remain a central element of any future political settlement.

The renewed appeal follows months of international pressure for a political resolution to the conflict after the devastating war in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, widespread displacement and severe destruction of civilian infrastructure, according to UN and Palestinian health authorities.

The United Nations continues to advocate for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages held in Gaza, increased humanitarian access and renewed negotiations toward a comprehensive political settlement based on internationally recognized borders.

Guterres has repeatedly stressed that peace cannot be sustained through military action alone and that a negotiated two-state solution remains the UN’s long-standing position for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.