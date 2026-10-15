UN Chief Proposes $3.2 Million for Afghanistan Investigative Mechanism in 2027

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed allocating an additional $3.2 million in 2027 to strengthen the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan, while also proposing the elimination of 60 positions at the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The proposals were presented to the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, which handles administrative and budgetary matters, as part of the organisation’s proposed programme budget for 2027. The funding would support the investigative mechanism’s expansion, including additional staffing and operational resources.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan was established to collect, preserve and analyse evidence of serious human rights violations and crimes under international law committed in Afghanistan. Its work is intended to support future accountability efforts, including investigations into abuses affecting women and girls.

The proposed funding follows the mechanism’s initial establishment phase in 2026. The additional resources are intended to strengthen its capacity to gather and manage evidence, recruit personnel and provide the operational support required to carry out its mandate.

At the same time, Guterres has proposed cutting 60 posts at UNAMA as part of wider efforts to streamline operations, improve efficiency and align staffing with the UN’s mandates. The proposed changes come amid broader budget adjustments across the organisation.

The UN’s proposed 2027 programme budget totals approximately $3.3 billion, around 1.2 percent below the approved level for 2026. Guterres has said the organisation is seeking savings and structural reforms while continuing to carry out its core responsibilities.

Neither the proposed allocation for the Afghanistan investigative mechanism nor the planned UNAMA staffing reductions have received final approval. The proposals will be considered through the General Assembly’s budgetary process before any final decisions are made.