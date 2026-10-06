UN Chief Guterres Arrives in Islamabad for Three-Day Visit

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan, with regional and international developments, peace and security, and Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran among the issues expected to feature in his talks.

Guterres is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. His visit is scheduled to run from October 6 to 8, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

During his stay, the UN chief is expected to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff. The meetings are expected to cover regional and international developments and Pakistan’s role in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Guterres will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). He is scheduled to visit the National Disaster Management Authority, where he will receive a briefing on Pakistan’s preparedness and capacity to respond to natural disasters.

The visit comes as Pakistan has been involved in diplomatic efforts concerning the conflict between the United States and Iran. Pakistani officials have highlighted Islamabad’s role in supporting negotiations between the two sides, while Guterres is expected to discuss those efforts as part of broader consultations on the regional situation.

Guterres last visited Pakistan in 2022, when he travelled to areas affected by the country’s devastating floods and called for greater international support for flood recovery and climate resilience.