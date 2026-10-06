UN Afghanistan Envoy Seeks Continued Support for UNAMA from General Assembly President

Rabab Fatima, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has called for continued support from Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, for the mission’s work in Afghanistan.

Fatima said on Tuesday that she met with Rahman and appreciated his commitment to supporting “the world’s most vulnerable countries” and addressing their priorities during the 81st session of the General Assembly.

During the meeting, Fatima also sought Rahman’s continued support for UNAMA’s mandate. She said she was counting on his backing for the mission, including in his new role as president of the General Assembly.

Rahman, a Bangladeshi diplomat and former foreign minister, assumed the presidency of the 81st General Assembly session in September. He was elected to the position in June, succeeding Germany’s Annalena Baerbock.

The appeal comes as UNAMA enters a period of strategic review. The UN Security Council unanimously extended the mission’s mandate in June until June 17, 2027, while requesting the Secretary-General to conduct a strategic review and submit a report by March 31, 2027.

UNAMA has continued to play a central role in political engagement, humanitarian coordination and human rights monitoring in Afghanistan. The mission has also remained a key channel between the United Nations and Afghanistan’s de facto authorities amid continuing concerns over human rights and restrictions on women and girls.

Fatima, a Bangladeshi diplomat with more than three decades of experience in national and international public service, became UNAMA’s new head in July 2026. She is the third woman to lead the UN mission since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.