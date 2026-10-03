UN: 64 Civilians Killed or Injured by Explosive Remnants in Eastern Afghanistan This Year

The United Nations says 64 incidents involving explosive remnants of war and unexploded ordnance have been recorded in eastern Afghanistan since the beginning of 2026, resulting in 64 civilian casualties.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said the figures were recorded by the UN Department of Safety and Security. He warned that Afghanistan remains among the countries with the highest civilian casualty rates from unexploded ordnance worldwide.

Dujarric said explosive remnants of war continue to pose a serious threat to civilians, particularly children. The danger persists from abandoned and unexploded weapons left behind by years of conflict and continues to affect communities even after fighting in many parts of the country has declined.

The warning came after an abandoned mortar round reportedly exploded in Nangarhar while four children were handling it. The incident killed three children and injured another, according to UN humanitarian officials cited in the briefing.

The UN and its partners are continuing mine-risk education, clearance operations and assistance for communities and survivors affected by explosive hazards. However, Dujarric said severe funding shortages are limiting mine-action activities.

The wider humanitarian response in Afghanistan is also facing a major funding gap. The UN said its $1.7 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2026 was only 30 percent funded at the time of the briefing, with $537 million received. The shortfall has already forced some aid partners to suspend assistance in certain areas.

The continued presence of explosive remnants highlights the long-term humanitarian consequences of Afghanistan’s decades of conflict. UN and international mine-action programmes have for years focused on clearing contaminated land, educating communities about explosive hazards and supporting survivors.