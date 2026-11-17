Afghan families face worsening food insecurity and humanitarian needs as the United Nations allocates emergency funding ahead of winter.

The United Nations has approved $18 million in emergency funding to assist more than 824,000 vulnerable people in Afghanistan as food insecurity and humanitarian needs intensify ahead of winter.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Tuesday, November 17, that the funding was approved by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). According to OCHA, the allocation will support seven projects covering food security, agriculture, healthcare, nutrition, protection, shelter, drinking water and sanitation.

The assistance aims to prevent avoidable deaths, illness and protection risks by meeting families’ immediate needs and maintaining essential services during the approaching 2026–2027 winter and lean season.

OCHA said priority would be given to vulnerable Afghan returnees, internally displaced people and host communities, with particular attention to women, children, older people and persons with disabilities. National and local humanitarian organisations, including women-led groups, are also expected to play an important role in delivering assistance.

The $18 million allocation comes as Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, driven by widespread poverty, food insecurity, large-scale returns from neighbouring countries, climate-related emergencies and limited access to essential services.

According to the 2026 Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, an estimated 21.9 million people, or nearly half the country’s population, require humanitarian assistance. The plan seeks $1.71 billion to support 17.5 million people.

Food insecurity is among the most pressing concerns. The latest humanitarian assessments indicate that approximately 15.9 million Afghans are facing crisis-level or worse food insecurity. That figure is projected to rise to 19.2 million during the November 2026 to April 2027 winter lean season.

Funding shortages have further complicated relief operations. According to OCHA funding figures updated on November 13, only around 21 percent of the 2026 humanitarian appeal had been covered by contributions recorded for the year, leaving approximately 79 percent of the required funding unmet.

The latest allocation is part of a broader $48 million humanitarian response, which also includes an additional $30 million from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund. The combined funding is intended to strengthen winter preparedness, provide urgent relief and help vulnerable communities cope with seasonal pressures.

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that insufficient international funding could leave millions of Afghans without access to food, healthcare, clean water and other essential services during the coming winter.